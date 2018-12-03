Syria said the United States-led coalition, which is allegedly fighting Takfiri terrorists in the Arab country, has attacked the positions of the Syrian army in a central province.

“At around 8 PM, the US-led alliance forces fired several rockets at army positions in al-Ghurab mountain south of al-Sekhneh, causing only material damage,” the official Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing a military source. The area is located in Homs province.

According to a so-called monitoring group, the coalition forces at a US military base in al-Tanf region fired “more than 14 missiles” at a Syrian army convoy as it was passing through the desert in the far east of Homs province.

“The group was lost in the middle of the desert around 35 kilometers from the al-Tanf base,” the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.

Damascus has repeatedly asserted that the US and coalition presence on its soil is an act of aggression and a violation of the country’s sovereignty, raising the issue with the United Nations, with the international community remaining deaf to the Syrian government’s pleas.

