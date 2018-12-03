Hezbollah officials reiterated on Sunday the Lebanese resistance party’s demands of fair representation of all political factions in the new government.

The formation of the post-election government has been stalled for weeks over the representation of six Sunni members of parliament who are outside the bloc of caretaker premier Saad Hariri, and Hezbollah’s allies.

“ignoring the right (of the six Sunni deputies) to fair representation and neglecting their demands does not allow the formation of the new government”, Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad said, reaffirming his party’s support for this group.

Meanwhile, Raad called for a rapid formation of the government, hoping “that the current initiative will bear fruit”.

For his part, the Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that “Hezbollah has been for years keen to preserve Lebanon’s unity and cohesion,” noting that the resistance party has offered sacrifices in this regard.

However, Sayyed Safieddine warned that Hezbollah will never sacrifice its dignity in this context.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah official stressed that it is the right of these six lawmakers to be represented in the government, noting that policy of challenge between Lebanese rivals doesn’t work.

Source: Al-Manar