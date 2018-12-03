Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lashed out at US over its movements on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Syria, stressing that such steps are unacceptable.

“What is happening on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River clearly violates the commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, declared by all and confirmed in the UN Security Council’s resolution. In my view, this is already evident for all,” Lavrov said in an interview with the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on Rossiya 1 TV channel on Sunday.

The top Russian diplomat said the US is trying to pretend that its steps are temporary.

Some US moves in the eastern bank of the Euphrates River and in other Syrian areas, where Washington has its commandos and advisers, include playing the Kurdish card, Lavrov noted.

“This is a very dangerous game, taking into account that the Kurdish issue is vital in a whole number of regional states [in Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey],” the Russian FM stated.

According to Lavrov, the West does not have its alternative strategy on Syria.

“Unacceptable things are happening on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. The US is trying to establish quasi-state structures, they earmark hundreds of millions of dollars into rebuilding these areas, so that people could return to a normal peaceful life, but they refuse to restore infrastructure on the territories, which are controlled by the Syrian government,” he said.

