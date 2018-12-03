A senior Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces stressed that the Islamic Republic’s policy to boost its deterrence power and said the test-firing of domestically made missiles will continue.

In remarks made on Sunday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said negotiations with foreigners on Iran’s missile program is out of question since the issue is related to the Islamic Republic’s national security.

“Iran’s missile defense and defense capabilities are of deterrence nature, and this will continue, which means we will continue to test and develop missiles,” Shekarchi said, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

“This issue is non-negotiable and is linked to our national security, so we will not ask for any country’s permission in that regard.”

“Of course, we give assurances to the countries of the region that the Islamic Republic does not have a greedy eye on the interests of other countries, and these actions are only aimed at deterrence and increased defense capabilities,” the Iranian commander said further.

Referring to recent threats from the United States that military option is still on the table, Shekarchi said: “We are giving this warning that in case of any strategic error by the US and its allies in the region, they will receive such a strong slap in the face from the Islamic Republic that will make them regret [what they have done] forever.”

The commander meanwhile, noted that US officials speak about military action against Tehran after they suffered repeated defeats at the hands of the resistance front.

He emphasized that individuals with low experience have come to power in the United States who “are not aware of the Islamic Republic’s defensive and deterrent power and capability.”

Source: Iranian media