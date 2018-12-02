The Iranian capital is going to host the second inter-parliamentary conference on terrorism in which top parliamentarians from the country, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Russia, and China are scheduled to participate.

Slated for next Friday (December 7-8), the two-day will open in Iran’s capital Tehran.

The conference is aimed at weighing plans to combat terrorism, share the experiences of participants, adopt new and effective regional approaches, promote regional cooperation, and push for the establishment of broad-based and sustainable peace and development, Iranian media reported.

The previous meeting was held in Pakistan’s Islamabad in December 2017.

The idea to hold such gatherings was put forward by Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq during the 2nd meeting of the Eurasian Parliaments’ Speakers in Seoul in June 2017.

In comments on Saturday evening, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said the country’s parliament attaches great significance to parliamentary diplomacy and seeks to resolve regional conflicts in cooperation with neighbors.

Source: Iranian media