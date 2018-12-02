Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Iran’s missile program has a defensive nature, and no UN Security Council resolution bans Iran from missile program or tests.

In response to claims made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Iran’s missile tests violate Security Council Resolution 2231, Qassemi said “Iran’s missile program has a defensive nature and is designed according to the needs of the country.”

“No UN Security Council resolution bans Iran from missile program or tests,” he stressed.

“The most interesting and, of course, ridiculous, part of your claim is that you refer to a resolution, from which your country unilaterally and illegally withdrew,” Qassemi said addressing Pompeo, and referring to Iran nuclear deal.

“You have not only violated it (nuclear deal), but also encouraged others to violate it, and threatened those who committed to their obligations to punishment and sanctions,” the Iranian official said, addressing the US Secretary of State. Pompeo on Saturday condemned Iran’s testing of a missile that he said can reach Europe and anywhere in the Middle East, claiming it is a violation of a United Nations resolution restricting Iran’s missile program.

Source: Iranian media