The Israeli police announced Sunday morning that there is sufficient evidence to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000.

The mentioned case deals with suspected corruption tied to telecommunications giant Bezeq and the Walla! News website.

Netanyahu is suspected of taking bribes and acting in a conflict of interest by interfering in regulatory decisions benefitting Bezeq and its majority shareholder Shaul Elovitch. In return, the prime minister allegedly demanded—both directly and indirectly—to receive favorable coverage on Walla! News, which is owned by Bezeq.

According to the occupation police and the Israel Securities Authority, the prime minister and his close associates are suspected of blatantly and continuously interfering in the content published by Walla! News—at times on a daily basis—from 2012 to 2017, using their ties with Shaul Elovitch and his wife Iris.

Netanyahu and his associates also allegedly sought to influence appointments at the site’s desk.

This interference, the police said, was done to promote Netanyahu’s personal interests by having articles published that presented Netanyahu and his family in a positive light, as well as by having articles critical towards the prime minister and his family removed from the site.

Netanyahu for his part, responded by saying that “the police recommendations concerning my wife and I do not surprise anyone, nor does the obvious timing of their release.”

“These recommendations were determined and leaked before the investigation had even begun. The police recommendations have no legal status. Just recently, the authorized bodies completely rejected the police recommendations against a series of public officials. I’m confident that in this case as well the authorized bodies, after having examined the matter, will reach the same conclusion—that there won’t be nothing, because there is nothing,” the Israeli premier said, according to Ynet.

Source: Israeli media