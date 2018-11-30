The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohmmad Javad Zarif has expressed his regret over the continuation of war crimes in Yemen, saying that Iran’s four-point plan still remains the only viable option to settle the crisis.

“I said this on the crisis in Yemen in April 2015. Today, after untold human suffering and war crimes by the Saudi coalition and its US accomplices, and efforts to whitewash their crimes with absurd allegations against Iran,” Mohmmad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet on Friday to express his regret over the continuation of Yemeni people’s suffering as the US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against the war-torn Yemen enters nearly its four years.

Zarif had tweeted back in April 2015 that “war on Yemen must be stopped. We urge ceasefire., humanitarian assistance, intra-Yemeni dialogue and establishment of broad-based government.”

In today’s tweet, Zarif noted that Iran’s “four-point plan still remains the only viable option.”

The four-point plan, submitted to then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in 2015, includes 1) Ceasefire and an immediate end to all foreign military attacks; 2) Unimpeded urgent humanitarian and medical assistance to the people of Yemen; 3) Resumption of Yemeni-lead and Yemeni-owned national dialogue, with the participation of the representatives of all political parties and social groups; and 4) Establishment of an inclusive national unity government.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Mehr News Agency