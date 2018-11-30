The Saudi-led mercenaries Friday launched rocketry and artillery attacks on the houses and properties of the civilians an ice cream factory in Yemen’s Hodeidah, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The Yemeni army and popular forces killed or injured a number Saudi-led mercenaries while repelling their advance attempt in Jizan in southern Saudi.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website