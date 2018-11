The participants of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires met for their first working session.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) was missing on Friday because of her delayed arrival due to a plane crash in the round – as before on the official “family photo” of the summit participants.

In the working session, Merkel was represented by her economic adviser Lars-Hendrik Röller, who sat down between Argentina’s head of state and host Mauricio Macri and US President Donald Trump.

