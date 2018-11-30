EU President Donald Tusk said Friday he was “sure” the bloc will roll over its sanctions on Russia next month because of Moscow’s “aggression in Ukraine.”

“The escalation in the Sea of Azov is a cause of great concern to us. Russia’s use of force against Ukrainian ships is unacceptable,” Tusk told reporters before the start of the G20 summit in Argentina.

“Europe is united in its support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is why I am sure that the EU will roll over sanctions against Russia in December.”

Source: AFP