Dozens of Palestinians were suffocated by the Zionist occupation soldiers who suppressed a protest held by the locals in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank to defend their land against the Isralei settler expansion.

Ras Karkar and Al-Maghir are two Palestinian villages threatened by the Zionist settler expansion, which pushed the Palestinians to move against the Zionist measures.

18 Palestinians were injured by the Zionist occupation forces that attacked the Return Protests held on Gaza border for the 36th consecutive week.

Hamas resistance movement maintained that the return protests on Gaza border and in the occupied West Bank would continue, calling for a practical support to the Palestinians.

Source: Al-Manar English Website