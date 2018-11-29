On the morning of November 29th a woman barricaded herself inside the premises of the LCL bank in the south of France, threatening to blow up the financial institution, the newspaper Figaro reported.

According to reports, security forces have been summoned to the scene of the incident in the commune of Ales, the Gard prefecture.

“A significant security perimeter had been set by 10.00 local time (9.00 GMT), bank employees were evacuated, psychologists are engaged in working with them,” the newspaper said.

Employees from other surrounding institutions have been also evacuated.

Information about whether the woman really has explosives with her and what motivated her to do this has not been reported so far.

Videos of the incident have appeared on social media.

Source: Sputnik