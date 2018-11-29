The Israeli Haaretz newspaper said that ‘Israel’ is working to establish diplomatic ties with Sudan and Bahrain.

It explained in a report published on Monday (November 25, 2018) “having just taken a major step toward reestablishing relations with Chad, Israel is now working to establish diplomatic ties with Sudan and Bahrain.”

“Government sources have confirmed that Israel and Bahrain are in talks to establish official diplomatic relations between the two countries,” The Jerusalem Post daily stressed.

According to The Time of Israel website “Israel is working to normalize ties with Bahrain, amid shifting alliances in the Middle East driven by shared concerns over Iran.”

The reports, sourced to an unnamed senior official, did not detail Israel’s efforts to get closer to Manama, but came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted he would soon travel to unspecified Arab states, during a press conference with visiting Chadian leader Idriss Déby Sunday.

On the other hand, Bahrainis launched a national initiative in rejection of normalizing relations and establishing diplomatic ties with the Zionist entity.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Bahrain Mirror