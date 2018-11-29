Yemen’s Supreme Political Council considered Wednesday that the US suspension of the draft UN resolution submitted by the United Kingdom in a modest attempt to conclude a ceasefire agreement frustrates the peace process, stressing that Washington is behind the war on Yemen and responsible for all the Yemenis’ woes resulting from the war.

Stressing that the US move stigmatizes all the international community, Yemen’s Supreme Political Council urged the United Nations to play its humanitarian role and expose who are frustrating the peace process.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website