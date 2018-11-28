The Islamic Radios and Television Union expressed, in a statement issued on Wednesday, solidarity with the Yemen’s Al-Massira TV which had been blocked by NileSat on the same day.

The Union condemned the political pressured exerted by some states on the NileSat to move against the Yemeni network, describing this act as immoral and illegal and considering it blatantly violates the freedom of speech.

It also hailed the professionalism of the Yemeni media outlets and people, highlighting the sacrifices made by the field reporters who are exposed to numerous dangers.

The Islamic Radios and Television Union called on the international organizations to condemn this violation, vowing assisting the Yemeni media outlets to cover the woes of the ongoing Saudi-led aggression on their country.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website