Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman arrived in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to join a Group of 20 summit, shrugging off the lingering stigma of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

The Saudi foreign ministry tweeted video footage of the crown prince getting off a plane in the Argentine capital.

“Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman arrives to Argentina to head the delegation participating in the G20 summit,” said a royal court statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

