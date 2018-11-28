European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, after a meeting with Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi, reiterated the bloc’s resolve to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

“They equally expressed their determination to preserve the nuclear agreement as a matter of respecting international agreements and a key pillar for European and regional security,” the European External Action Service, referring to both its head Federica Mogherini and the Iranian nuclear energy chief, said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“During the meeting, Federica Mogherini also reiterated the EU position on issues of concern such as Iran’s role in the region,” it said.

Ahead of his meeting with Mogherini, Salehi said, “If we cannot sell our oil and we don’t enjoy financial transactions, then I don’t think keeping the deal will benefit us anymore”, Tasnim news agency reported.

“I will pass certainly a word of caution to her. I think the period of patience for our people is getting more limited and limited. We are running out of the assumed timeline, which was in terms of months.”

The Iranian official is in the Belgian capital of Brussels to attend the third seminar on peaceful nuclear cooperation.

Addressing the nuclear cooperation seminar on Monday, Salehi criticized the US administration’s efforts to prevent the implementation of the historic nuclear agreement through exerting pressure on other countries to make them pursue Washington’s policies vis-a-vis the deal.

