The Tunisian crowds protested in Central Tunis on Tuesday heavily and angrily against the Saudi crown prince Mohamad bin Salman’s visit, denouncing his role in the aggression on Yemen, attempt to eradicate the Palestinian cause, murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi and persecution of local activists.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that Bin Salman who, had arrived earlier, would leave Tunisia in few hours, adding that Arab and foreign media outlets were banned from covering up his visit.

The protestors chanted slogans against Bin Salman’s visit, calling on him to leave their country and holding saws in reference to his role in harshly murdering and dismembering Khashoggi.

Source: Al-Manar English Website