The Yemeni army and popular committees destroyed an armored vehicle for the Saudi-led mercenaries on the Western Coast by detonating explosive devices.

The Yemeni forces also launched an artillery attack at the Saudi-led mercenaries in the same area, inflicting losses upon them.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website