French and British maritime authorities intercepted 18 migrants trying to cross the Channel on Tuesday, the latest in a string of attempts to reach England by boat.

French gendarmes picked up nine migrants on board a small fishing boat that was detected by a British ferry around 5:00 am (0400 GMT) eight kilometers (five miles) off Dunkirk, French maritime authorities said in a statement.

About 50 minutes later rescuers from Britain’s RNLI lifeboat charity rescued a second boat drifting around 13 kilometers from the British port of Dover.

The second boat was also carrying nine migrants, whose nationality was not immediately known.

