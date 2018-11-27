Israeli army chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot has appointed general Nitzan Alon to lead an investigation into the failure of the operation in Khan Younis in Gaza Strip on November 11.

Findings from an army investigation on the Gaza incident itself are to be submitted to Eisenkot and Military Intelligence head general Tamir Heyman in the coming weeks.

The Palestinian resistance fighters clashed with a Zionist military unit which infiltrated into Khan Younis in Gaza Strip on November 11, killing an Israeli officer and injuring one another.

Source: Al-Manar English Website