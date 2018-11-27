Bahraini protestors took to streets in various cities to denounce the Saudi crown prince Mohammad’s visit to their country which he had left Monday night, heading into Cairo.

The protestors burned Bin Salman’s photos posted on ‘Israel’ flags, accusing him of committing war crimes and serving the Zi0nist interests.

Meanwhile, the regime authorities heavily deployed troops in different cities as activists reported that helicopters were also flown over towns which are expected to witness protests against Bin Salman’s visit.

Source: Al-Manar English Website