Qatar Airways says it is expanding operations in Iran, despite US sanctions on the Islamic Republic and a diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia over accusations that it had approached Tehran too closely.

The carrier announced in a statement on Monday that it would begin twice-weekly flights to Isfahan in February 2019 and increase existing services to Shiraz and Tehran in January 2019.

“These latest launches are further evidence of Qatar Airways’ commitment to Iran,” said Akbar al-Baker, the airline’s group chief executive.

Last month, Baker said services to Iran would continue despite a tightening economic and political squeeze on the Islamic republic by Washington.

“Aviation is not a sanctioned industry, Qatar Airways will continue to operate into the cities we are currently operating in Iran,” he said.

He added, “Our flights to Iran will not be affected.”