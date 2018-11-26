Russia has accused Ukraine of “dangerous” moves and deliberately provoking an incident in the Kerch Strait near Crimea in which Russia seized three Ukrainian vessels.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday said Ukraine had violated international norms with “dangerous methods that created threats and risks for the normal movement of ships in the area.”

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow will summon a senior Ukrainian diplomat to complain about the incident.

Russia on Sunday seized two Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat, saying they had illegally entered Russia’s territorial waters.

The flotilla, it said, had not notified Russia of its plans in advance and ignored warnings to stop while maneuvering dangerously.