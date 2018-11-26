Israeli Major-General Aviv Kochavi’s appointment as the next Israeli military’s Chief of Staff was approved by the occupation government Sunday.

Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Netanyahu reported that despite Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot’s plan to end his tenure at the end of the year, he will remain in his post until January 15, 2019.

“The appointment of Aviv Kochavi will be brought to government approval Sunday,” Netanyahu said at the start of the government’s meeting.

“He is an outstanding and highly accomplished officer, full of innovative ideas, and I am sure he will raise the IDF to new heights and face the challenges like his predecessor. Eisenkot and Kochavi asked for a few more weeks for an orderly transition. We thank Eisenkot for his dedicated and important service during a difficult time,” the prime minister said, referring to Israeli occupation forces (IOF).

