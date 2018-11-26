More than a dozen civilians have lost their lives and sustained injuries when the so-called US-led coalition purportedly fighting the ISIL Takfiri terrorist group carried out a number of aerial attacks in Syria’s troubled eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that the airstrikes targeted the town of al-Shaafah, which lies in the Abu Kamal district of the province, on Sunday evening, leaving 14 people dead.

The sources added that the victims were all members of the same family.

The development came only a day after twenty civilians, including women and children, were killed in US-led coalition airstrikes against the town of Hajin.

Local sources, requesting anonymity, told SANA that nine children and eight women were among the dead after the strikes targeted a local market.

Earlier on Saturday, SANA reported another coalition strike in the same province, where 11 civilians, including three women and five children, were killed.