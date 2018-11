Twenty civilians, including 9 children and 8 women, were martyred on Saturday in a new massacre committed by US-led “International Coalition” in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside.

Local sources told SANA that warplanes of the US-led “International Coalition” carried out airstrikes on al-Souk (market) area in Hajin city in Deir Ezzor eastern countryside, claiming the lives of 20 civilians, including 9 children and 8 women.

Source: SANA