Spain’s demand for a veto on the future of Gibraltar loomed on Saturday as the final stumbling block standing in the way of a smooth Brexit deal, as Theresa May headed to Brussels for 11th-hour talks.

The British premier plans to meet EU leaders Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk, even though European diplomats insist the agreement is finished and ready for EU leaders to approve on Sunday.

But Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned that he will boycott Sunday’s summit if London and Brussels do not confirm his country’s veto over any future accord on ties with Gibraltar.

