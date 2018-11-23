At least 12 Palestinian protesters were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli occupation troops near the Gaza Strip border, a spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

“Twelve Palestinians were injured by Israeli soldiers in clashes on the eastern borders of the enclave,” the Gaza Health Ministry’s spokesman Ashraf Qidra said.

According to the spokesman, among those wounded was a child, who was hit in the chest with a bullet. He was now at a hospital, with his condition considered serious.

