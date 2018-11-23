Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says US bullying will cause problems for the international system.

In a meeting with President of Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico in Rome on Friday, Zarif added that the US unilateral and illegal moves to withdraw from a multilateral nuclear agreement and exert pressure on other countries are instances of bullying which would have short-term and long-term negative outcomes in the international system.

He emphasized that Iran would successfully handle the ongoing situation.

In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which Tehran agreed to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions, and decided to re-impose unilateral sanctions against Tehran.