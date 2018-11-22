The Zionist army’s outgoing ombudsman Yitzhak Brik reported that the military commanders do not tell the truth when they talk about the readiness for wars, calling for considering the opinions of the soldiers who fight in the battlefield.

Brik told the Knesset members that he would study the case more thoroughly, noting that the tanks supposed to be used during wars are not being maintained.

Israeli analysts stressed that the threats made by the enemy officials are exploited for political purposes, pointing that the Zionist internal front is not ready for wars.

Source: Al-Manar English Website