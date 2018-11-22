Hezbollah congratulated all the Lebanese on the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, praising the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to liberate the homeland, fought the colonists, occupiers and takfiris and expelled them from the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Hezbollah hailed the army-people-resistance formula which led in 2000 to the liberation of the Israeli-held territories, defended the achievement in 2006 War and sustained it by eradicating the takfiri terrorists in 2017.

Hezbollah also stressed that all the Lebanese have to unite and cooperate to maintain this independence by preserving the nation’s strength represented by its army, people, and resistance, and protecting the national unity and coexistence.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)