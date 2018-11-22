IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Hussein Salami said Thu. that the Americans’ dream of dominance over the Muslim world was destroyed by the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a conference which was held in Tehran in support of the suppressed people of Yemen on Thursday.

“All Muslims are parts of a single body, therefore, Iran supports the Palestinian and Yemeni people. We are concerned about the people of Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar, which shows that the geographical boundaries are purely political,” Salami asserted.

He blamed the Americans, the Zionist regime and Britain as the core cause of the problems of the Islamic world, saying “in United States’ logic, the entire Islamic world is the pivotal platform for American supremacy.”

He added “the Americans’ dream of dominance over the Islamic world had come true once, but the Islamic Revolution led by Imam Khomeini destroyed the enemies’ dream.”

The IRGC deputy commander went on to fire back at the US president’s move in calling Iranians a terrorist nation, stressing that the Iranian nation has defeated America through resistance and will continue to lead the Americans’ policies to failure.

He underlined that the US approach is confrontation with nations as it was shown in the words of its president.

The IRGC deputy commander further ridiculed the US president’s claim that Iran was the main cause of the crisis in Yemen, noting that Yemen is under siege and the US-backed coalition does not allow wheat to reach there, how is it possible for Iran to send missiles to them.

Source: Mehr News Agency