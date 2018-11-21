President Michel Aoun addressed Wednesday the nation on the eve of the 75th Lebanese Independence Day, stressing that all the citizens must collaborate to preserve the national independence and sovereignty.

In a televised speech, President Aoun maintained that the state’s independence means that it imposes its sovereignty on its territories, highlighting the importance of preserving the national unity.

“If you want the state to rise, remember that Lebanon no longer has the luxury of wasting time,” said the President, urging a speedy cabinet formation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website