A United Arab Emirates court sentenced British student Matthew Hedges to life in jail on Wednesday after convicting him of spying, a family spokesperson said.

“We can confirm that he was sentenced to life in prison,” the spokesperson told AFP.

“The hearing lasted less than five minutes, and his lawyer was not present.”

Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student, was researching the UAE’s foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011 when he was detained at Dubai airport on May 5.

In response, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was “deeply shocked and disappointed” with UAE court’s verdict.

