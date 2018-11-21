Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi underlined that his country has not so much benefited from the 2015 nuclear deal and has remained committed to it after the US withdrawal just for EU’s insistence, adding that implementation of undertakings based on the agreement is a must for Europe.

“Europe insists that the nuclear deal should survive and we have remained in it for their insistence. Therefore, they are required to implement their undertakings and it is a must for the EU,” Qasemi said on Wednesday.

He added that the European public opinion, elites and officials do not want the EU to make its decisions based on the US policies, and said the Iran case is a good opportunity for them to try a new path for further independence.

Qasemi noted that time is passing to the benefit of Iran and to the US detriment, and said the United States’ present course of action that includes abrogation of the nuclear deal and imposing sanctions against Iran will eventually fail. “Mr. Trump will certainly fail and we will witness the US retreat at the end.”

The US Treasury Department announced all sanctions on Iran lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal would be back in force on November 5.

Source: Fars news agency