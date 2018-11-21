Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said Wednesday the domestically-manufactured submarine ‘Fateh’ will “definitely” take the country’s enemies by surprise.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Khanzadi said that the ‘Fateh’ submarine and ‘Sahand’ destroyer will join the Iranian Navy in the coming week.

The Fateh (Conqueror) submarine is a 100-percent domestically-sourced technology manufactured at the Ministry of Defense, Mehr news agency reported.

The 600-ton Fateh is among semi-heavy submarines and is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry such as torpedoes and naval mines. It can operate more than 200 meters below the sea surface for near five weeks, according to Navy officials.

“Sanctions taught us to stand on our own feet, and rely on no country for establishing security,” Khanzadi added.

The Iranian commander said meanwhile denied there is insecurity in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, stressing that that the IRGC forces are in charge of maintaining security in these areas.

“We will maintain this security independently and without the need for the presence of trans-regional forces, either from the East or the West,” he added.

He also noted that the first international anti-piracy exercise will take place next year in the Indian Ocean with participation of Indian Ocean Naval Symposium member countries.

Source: Iranian media