The Kremlin on Wednesday denounced “strong pressure” against a Russian candidate to lead Interpol, after a South Korean was instead chosen to lead the global policing body, AFP reported.

“Of course we are sorry our candidate has not won,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Russian news agencies reported. “Strong pressure was exerted if you impartially look at a number of statements from a number of countries on the eve of the vote.”

Source: AFP