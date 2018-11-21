Iran’s foreign ministry denounced the latest US Treasury sanctions as fruitless and senseless in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“These fruitless, senseless and ineffective sanctions… will undoubtedly never achieve the desired outcome of their designers and enforcers,” it said.

“Sooner or later they will become aware of the futility of their schemes.”

Washington imposed fresh sanctions on Tehran Tuesday, accusing it of creating a complex web of Russian cut-out companies and Syrian intermediaries to ship oil to Damascus, “which in turn bankrolled Hezbollah and Hamas.”

The US Treasury said in a statement that Tehran, “working with Russian companies, provides millions of barrels of oil to the Syrian government”.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s spokesman, Bahram Qassemi, said the Americans, sooner or later, will realize that their idea of putting Iran under sanctions will not going to produce any result.

“The unproductive, illogical, and inefficient sanctions against Iranian legal and real entities will definitely fail and will not produce the desired results aspired by their planners,” said Qassemi.

“They will sooner or later realize that such a mindset is worthless,” the Iranian official added.

