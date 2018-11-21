US Donald Trump said he did not plan to punish Saudi Arabia but conceded the crown prince may have known about Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.

Trump said: “Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

The president, in a statement released by the White House, indicated he had no intention of cancelling military contracts with Riyadh, saying, “if we foolishly cancel these contracts, Russia and China would be the enormous beneficiaries.”

Mr Khashoggi, a journalist and staunch critic of the Saudi rulers, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October.

