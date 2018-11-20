An article published by the Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, classified Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest speech as one of the most dangerous deliveries heard in recent years, considering that it calls for a great deal of verbal—and perhaps literal—security maneuvers in the coming weeks and months.

The prime minister could take military action in Gaza, in the north, maybe elsewhere—all in an effort to repair the damage caused to his “Mr. Security” image by last week’s events in Gaza and present Avigdor Lieberman’s resignation as irresponsible, a man who jumps ship in the midst of an existential storm, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

“This is the fear he strikes into the hearts of Israeli citizens just to survive another term, just to postpone the elections a little longer.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website