Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday rejected a European Court of Human Rights’ ruling that Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas should be released, saying Turkey was not bound by the court’s decisions.

Demirtas, a former co-chief of the leftist pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), has been imprisoned since November 2016 over alleged links to Kurdish militants.

“The decisions delivered by the ECHR do not bind us,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency after a meeting of his ruling party.

“We will make our counter-attack and get this business over with,” the president added, without elaborating.

Source: AFP