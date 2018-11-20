Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails last year to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants using a personal account, the Washington Post reported.

Many of those emails were sent in violation of US federal records rules, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with a White House examination of her correspondence.

White House ethics officials discovered Ivanka Trump’s repeated use of personal email when they were reviewing correspondence in order to respond to a public records lawsuit, the report said.

In the 2016 presidential election campaign, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump repeatedly attacked his opponent, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, for using her personal email account during her tenure as secretary of state.

