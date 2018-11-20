The Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received on Monday a Jordanian parliamentary delegation comprising a number of heads of committees at the Jordanian Parliament, headed by MP Abdul Karim Al Doghmi.

Discussions during the meeting dealt with the importance of activating bilateral relations between Syria and Jordan in all fields in a way that serves the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

The members of the delegation affirmed that the pulse of the Jordanian street has always been with the Syrian people in the face of the terrorist war against the, as Syria is the first line of defense for the entire Arab region and the victory in this war will be a victory for all the Arab countries in the face of Western projects aimed at destabilizing and fragmenting these countries in service of Israel’s security.

They said that the Syrian people have managed to foil the external conspiracies through their solidarity with their leadership and army in order to keep Syria the voice of the Arabs and the beating heart of Arabism.

President al-Assad said that the importance of the parliamentary delegations’ visits stems from the fact that they are the real reflection of the popular positions and the compass for the bilateral relations between countries, which must always be driven by the interests of the peoples and their aspirations.

President al-Assad referred to the great role of parliamentarians in educating the Arab people about the reality of the battle facing our Arab region, which is not related to Syria only. Rather, the president explained, it is a long battle whose essence is to strike the belonging of the Arab peoples so that all foreign projects become easy to implement.

President al-Assad affirmed that the adherence of the Syrian people and army to their national belonging has been one of the basic factors which contributed to their steadfastness despite all the attempts that targeted this belonging.

Source: SANA