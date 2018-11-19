Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft conducted 10 flights in Syria to test its onboard systems including weapon.

The Russian MoD posted footage of Su-57 fighter jet carrying out sorties in the Syrian Arab republic on their website Monday. A report accompanying the video did not specify when the ‘test’ flights took place

“The flights were conducted to confirm the declared capabilities of the newest aircraft in a real combat situation,” the release said.

During the flights, the aircraft was tested for onboard systems, including the weapon system under the conditions of elevated temperatures, the MoD said.

It is not clear if the ‘test’ of weapons included firing at real or dummy targets. The Su-57 can be equipped with an array of air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles and munitions.

Upon the request of the Syrian government, the Russian forces have been aiding the Syrian army in the counter terror campaign since September, 2015.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and other websites