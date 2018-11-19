Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans Sunday night to retain the Defense Ministry portfolio following the departure of outgoing Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), despite an ultimatum by the “Jewish Home party”.

In a special address Sunday evening, Netanyahu said he will serve as Defense Minister for the first time in his career.

“I will now be taking the position of Defense Minister for the first time ever.”

During his address, Netanyahu defended the decision to accept a ceasefire with Hamas last week, following the worst outbreak of fighting with the Palestinian resistance since 2014. The Prime Minister said that the decision was made based on classified material he was unable to reveal, but said he had a clear plan of action going forward.

“I know that this comes at a time when there is a great deal of criticism against Israel’s defense policies. I want to tell you, citizens of Israel, I understand what you feel. Much of the criticism comes from the fact that the reasons [for our decisions] are based on material – seen by the IDF chief of staff, IDF generals, the Shin Bet chief the Mossad director, and myself – that simply cannot be revealed at this point.”

“I have a clear plan. I know what to do, and when to do it. And I’ll do it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website