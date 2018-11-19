President Hasan Rouhani stressed on Monday that Iran will never bow before the US, vowing that the Iranian nation will “rub the US’ nose in the dirt.”

In an address to people in the northwestern city of Khoy on Monday, Rouhani said Iran will continue to export oil despite U.S. sanctions, which are part of a psychological war doomed to failure.

“We will remain free and independent, and won’t bow our head to the US. Those in the White House should know that our nation is a dignified and great nation.”

“We will not yield to this pressure, which is part of the psychological war launched against Iran.”

“They have failed to stop our oil exports. We will keep exporting it … Your regional policies have failed and you blame Iran for that failure from Afghanistan to Yemen and Syria,” the Iranian president said.

Rouhani said Washington lacked the necessary international support for its sanctions, and noted that it had granted temporary waivers to eight major buyers of Iranian oil.

“America is isolated now. Iran is supported by many countries. Except for the Zionist regime (Israel) and some countries in the region, no other country backs America’s pressure on Iran,” he said.

“They (Americans) believe that their defeats in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon were caused by the Iranian nation’s steadfastness, but they are mistaken. This is the steadfastness of all Muslim nations. Besides Iran, the nations of Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Lebanon and all of the Muslim world care about their independence, faith and steadfastness,” Rouhani added.

The Iranian president also emphasized that the US could never cut off Iran’s ties with its neighbors by driving its oil exports down to zero, underscoring that Iran continues to sell crude and strengthen ties with the neighbors, including Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iraq.

