The Syrian Arab Army has discovered a cache with weapons and ammunition on a farm between the southern suburbs of Damascus Babila and Beit Sahm after being tipped off by a local, SANA reported.

The news agency cited a field commander as saying that a large number of rifles, machine guns, unpacked US-made TOW anti-tank missiles stored in wooden and metal boxes, rockets for RPG-29 anti-tank rocket launchers, grenades and other weapons were found at a farm during a clean-up operation.

Local media have on multiple occasions reported that the Syrian Arab Army has found major weapons and ammunition depots containing Western-made arms during mop-up operations in regions liberated from terrorists.

Source: Agencies