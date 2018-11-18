In a bid to ratchet up pressure on Tehran, the United States appears to be preparing to level a new allegation against Iran, claiming that country is not abiding by the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

Two US officials have said that the Trump administration will announce Monday that Iran is in non-compliance with the treaty outlawing the production, stockpiling, and use of chemical weapons and their precursors.

The announcement does not seek to allege that Iran has used chemical weapons but rather that it has maintained facilities and equipment which can be used for their production, apparently referring to Iranian production of fertilizers for agricultural use.

Although the claim does not carry immediate American penalties, it could be used to lodge an anti-Iran complaint with the Hague-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Source: Press TV